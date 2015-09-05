FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maryland 50, Richmond 21
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 5, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Maryland 50, Richmond 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Maryland ground out 341 yards rushing and wore down FCS-foe Richmond, 50-21, in the season-opener for both teams at Capital One Field at Byrd Stadium in College Park, Md.

Senior running back Brandon Ross led the way with a career-high 150 yards on 18 carries, the sixth 100-yard rushing game of his career. Junior running back Wes Brown chipped in 13 rushes for 74 yards, and each runner had a second half touchdown.

Maryland piled up its most yards rushing since gaining 388 in 2002 against North Carolina.

Related Coverage

The big Terrapin hero, though, was junior cornerback Will Likely, who amassed a school and Big Ten record 233 yards on eight punt returns, including an electrifying 67-yard return and dive into the end zone for a score at 10:30 of the fourth quarter.

The Terrapins won for the seventh straight year on opening weekend.

After trailing early, Maryland ran off 27 straight points before Richmond struck back with a 16-yard scoring run by Seth Fisher with 3:22 to play.

The Spiders bit the Terrapins early in second quarter, when quarterback Kyle Lauletta hitting Brian Brown on a 52-yard pass to set up Lauletta’s four-yard run for a 14-13 lead at 10:35.

Maryland bounced back with a 12-play drive that yielded Brad Craddock’s third field goal, this one from 30 yards, to put the Terrapins back in front.

Quarterback Perry Hills executed in the two-minute offense, reading a blitz and hitting receiver Malcolm Culmer for a 37-yard score a minute before the half, Maryland in front 22-14 at that point.

Hills was making his first start for the Terps since 2012.

The Spiders play at Hampton next week, while the Terrapins host Bowling Green.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.