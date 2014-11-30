Richmond 46, Morgan State 24: Michael Strauss went 22-of-32 for 272 yards and four touchdowns as the host Spiders blew out the Bears in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Reggie Diggs had eight receptions for 132 yards and two scores and Rashad Ponder and Seth Fisher also caught TD passes for Richmond (9-4). Fisher added 47 yards and two TDs on the ground as the Spiders advanced to play No. 7 seed Coastal Carolina.

Herb Walker Jr. rushed for 120 yards and Andrew King and Ladarius Spearman had touchdown receptions for Morgan State (7-6). Moses Skillon finished 23-of-45 for 285 yards and two TDs and added a rushing score, but also threw three interceptions.

The Spiders scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to take a commanding lead, opening the scoring on Strauss’ 16-yard TD pass to Diggs before Fisher tacked on a pair of 1-yard runs for a 22-0 advantage. A field goal and a 3-yard TD run from Skillon cut it to 22-10, but Strauss and Diggs hooked up for an 11-yard TD to send Richmond to halftime with a 29-10 lead.

Richmond forced a fumble on the opening series of the second half and Strauss hit Fisher for a 22-yard TD a play later. Skillon’s 46-yard TD pass to Fisher gave the Bears a glimmer of hope, but Pete Yoder booted a 42-yard field goal and Strauss connected with Ponder for a 38-yard TD put it out of reach with 8:29 left.