Richmond 37, Rhode Island 0: Michael Rocco threw for 162 yards and a touchdown and the Spiders celebrated their homecoming day by capitalizing on six turnovers to rout the Rams.

Jacobi Green rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and Reggie Diggs had six catches for 78 yards and a score for Richmond (5-2, 2-1 CAA), ranked No. 20 in the FCS. David Jones returned an interception for a touchdown and Peter Yoder kicked three field goals as the Spiders avenged last season’s 12-10 loss at Rhode Island.

James Caparell went 2-for-14 with four interceptions in his first career start for the Rams (0-7, 0-3), who dropped their 13th consecutive game to a ranked opponent. Harold Cooper rushed for 98 yards and had three catches for 41 yards for Rhode Island.

Rocco capped an 80-yard drive with a 38-yard scoring strike to Diggs to open the scoring and it quickly went downhill for the Rams, who committed turnovers on four straight possessions but limited the damage to three field goals by Yoder.

Green scored from 9 yards out to extend the lead to 23-0 at halftime before Jones picked off Caparell on the opening possession of the second half and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.