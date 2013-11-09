(Updated: REMOVED: “At” from title)

Richmond 39, Stony Brook 31: Michael Strauss threw five touchdown passes to lead the visiting Spiders to a comeback victory in a Colonial Athletic Association game.

Strauss was 28-of-38 passing for 360 yards for Richmond (4-6, 2-4 CAA). Ben Edwards had 13 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns for the Spiders, and Stephen Barnette added seven receptions for 109 yards and a score.

James Kenner led Stony Brook (3-6, 1-5) with 32 carries for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Lyle Negron was 8-of-16 passing for 113 yards with one touchdown and an interception for the Seawolves.

Negron’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Will Tye gave Stony Brook its largest advantage of the game at 28-18 with 7:03 to go in the third quarter. After Strauss connected with Edwards on a 42-yard pass for a score that made it 28-25 with 5:21 left, Graham Ball’s 32-yard field goal with 13:36 left in the contest extended Stony Brook’s last lead of the game to six.

Richmond went ahead on Strauss’ 13-yard scoring strike to Barnette with 8:59 to go to make it 32-31. The Spiders capped the scoring with Strauss’ final touchdown pass -- a 6-yarder to Rashad Ponder -- with 1:36 left.