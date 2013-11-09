FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Richmond 39, Stony Brook 31
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 9, 2013 / 10:17 PM / 4 years ago

Richmond 39, Stony Brook 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: REMOVED: “At” from title)

Richmond 39, Stony Brook 31: Michael Strauss threw five touchdown passes to lead the visiting Spiders to a comeback victory in a Colonial Athletic Association game.

Strauss was 28-of-38 passing for 360 yards for Richmond (4-6, 2-4 CAA). Ben Edwards had 13 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns for the Spiders, and Stephen Barnette added seven receptions for 109 yards and a score.

James Kenner led Stony Brook (3-6, 1-5) with 32 carries for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Lyle Negron was 8-of-16 passing for 113 yards with one touchdown and an interception for the Seawolves.

Negron’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Will Tye gave Stony Brook its largest advantage of the game at 28-18 with 7:03 to go in the third quarter. After Strauss connected with Edwards on a 42-yard pass for a score that made it 28-25 with 5:21 left, Graham Ball’s 32-yard field goal with 13:36 left in the contest extended Stony Brook’s last lead of the game to six.

Richmond went ahead on Strauss’ 13-yard scoring strike to Barnette with 8:59 to go to make it 32-31. The Spiders capped the scoring with Strauss’ final touchdown pass -- a 6-yarder to Rashad Ponder -- with 1:36 left.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.