FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Richmond 10, Villanova 9
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 1, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

Richmond 10, Villanova 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Richmond 10, Villanova 9: MichaelRocco threw for 314 yards and ran for a 15-yard touchdown as the hostSpiders halted the Wildcats’ seven-game win streak.

Eric Wright and Ayo Ogunniyi each had an interception for No. 14 Richmond (7-2, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fifthstraight game while limiting No. 3 Villanova (7-1, 4-1) to season lows in pointsand total yards (253). Seth Fisher led the Spiders with 39 rushing yards on 12carries, while Brian Brown had eight receptions for 119 yards.

The Wildcats, who came into the game averaging41.8 points and 493.1 yards per game, were held to season lows in rushing (114yards) and passing (139), and converted only 7-of-20 third- and fourth-down attempts.John Robertson was 12-of-25 for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception, andled the team with 65 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Villanova led 3-0 at the half on Steve Weyler’s 24-yardfield goal, but Richmond’s Peter Yoder tied things up with a 37-yarder with12:26 to play in the third quarter. Robertson marched the Wildcats 75yards in nine plays, capped off by a 5-yard scoring toss to Lincoln Collins 4:16 later,but Weyler missed the point-after attempt.

On the ensuing possession, Rocco directed a65-yard drive and finished it off with a 15-yard scamper. Yoder hit theextra point to put Richmond up 10-9 with 6:18 left in third, and the Spiders kept the Wildcats at bay on their final four possessions, including forcing afourth-down incompletion on the Villanova 40 with 2:35 left.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.