Richmond 10, Villanova 9: MichaelRocco threw for 314 yards and ran for a 15-yard touchdown as the hostSpiders halted the Wildcats’ seven-game win streak.

Eric Wright and Ayo Ogunniyi each had an interception for No. 14 Richmond (7-2, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fifthstraight game while limiting No. 3 Villanova (7-1, 4-1) to season lows in pointsand total yards (253). Seth Fisher led the Spiders with 39 rushing yards on 12carries, while Brian Brown had eight receptions for 119 yards.

The Wildcats, who came into the game averaging41.8 points and 493.1 yards per game, were held to season lows in rushing (114yards) and passing (139), and converted only 7-of-20 third- and fourth-down attempts.John Robertson was 12-of-25 for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception, andled the team with 65 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Villanova led 3-0 at the half on Steve Weyler’s 24-yardfield goal, but Richmond’s Peter Yoder tied things up with a 37-yarder with12:26 to play in the third quarter. Robertson marched the Wildcats 75yards in nine plays, capped off by a 5-yard scoring toss to Lincoln Collins 4:16 later,but Weyler missed the point-after attempt.

On the ensuing possession, Rocco directed a65-yard drive and finished it off with a 15-yard scamper. Yoder hit theextra point to put Richmond up 10-9 with 6:18 left in third, and the Spiders kept the Wildcats at bay on their final four possessions, including forcing afourth-down incompletion on the Villanova 40 with 2:35 left.