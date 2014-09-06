Preview: Richmond at Virginia

(Updated: CHANGES Prediction)

Saturday’s meeting between Virginia and FCS opponent Richmond features an intriguing subplot - the visiting Spiders employ two quarterbacks who once played for the Cavaliers. Michael Rocco, who passed for the fourth-most yards in Virginia history in 2011 but was in and out of the lineup the following season, now plays for his uncle, Richmond coach Danny Rocco. He splits time with Michael Strauss, a two-year backup at Virginia who started all 12 games last season for the Spiders.

Rocco and Strauss will have a difficult task against a Virginia defense that sacked Heisman Trophy candidate Brett Hundley five times and forced him to fumble twice in a 28-20 loss to UCLA last week in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers scored 10 points off those mistakes, but their offense yielded two interception-return touchdowns and a fumble-return score – all in a nightmarish second quarter. With Virginia head coach Mike London under fire, this will be a critical game for the Cavaliers.

TV: 3:30, ET, ESPN3. LINE: None.

ABOUT RICHMOND (1-0): After losing its last eight games of 2011, Richmond hired Danny Rocco, who has put the program back on track by going 15-10, including a 55-10 romp Saturday against Morehead State. First-half QB Michael Strauss (17-of-23, 259 yards, 3 TDs) and second-half QB Michael Rocco (9-of-13, 117 yards, TD) led an offense that rolled up 643 yards, continuing an upsurge from last season when Richmond won four straight, including back-to-back wins over ranked teams. The Spiders’ high-powered offense features wide receiver Brian Brown, who had five catches for 110 yards last week, and wideout Stephen Barnette, who set a program record for receiving yards last season.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (0-1): With the exception of 2011, when Michael Rocco started all 13 games, the Cavaliers have struggled mightily at quarterback and London’s juggling act at the position has come under heavy scrutiny. Saturday’s loss to UCLA was more of the same as starter and co-captain Greyson Lambert lasted less than a half and was replaced after throwing his second pick-six. Sophomore Matt Johns, who threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns in relief, could get the call against Richmond but London has declined to name a starting quarterback.

EXTRA POINTS

1. London, a graduate of Richmond who coached the Spiders to the FCS championship in 2008, faced his alma mater in his Cavaliers debut in 2010, winning 34-13.

2. Virginia has 16 players on its roster from Richmond, located 70 miles away.

3. Virginia has a 27-2-2 record in the series that dates to 1893, but Richmond has two wins over Duke in the last five years – 23-21 in 2011 and 24-16 in 2009.

PREDICTION: Richmond 27, Virginia 24