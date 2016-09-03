Preview: Richmond at Virginia

The Bronco Mendenhall era begins for Virginia on Saturday when the Cavaliers host in-state foe Richmond in the season opener for both teams. After reaching 11 bowl games in 11 years at BYU, Mendenhall was hired to coach a Virginia team that has endured four straight losing seasons, including a trying 4-8 campaign in 2015.

"This is a step-by-step process with realistic expectations from my perspective, but with optimism that it will absolutely work out in the end," Mendenhall told reporters Monday. "It will be fun to see where we're starting from." Also debuting for the Cavaliers will be junior transfer Kurt Benkert, who takes over at quarterback after winning a summer battle with fifth-year senior Matt Johns. Benkert is a year removed from an ACL injury that robbed him of his junior season at East Carolina and is seemingly a better dual-threat fit for Virginia's high-tempo attack installed by Mendenhall and new offensive coordinator Robert Anae. The Cavaliers are 28-2-2 all-time and have won 10 in a row against the Spiders, who reached the semifinals of the FCS Championship last year.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra, ESPN3. LINE: Off

ABOUT RICHMOND (2015: 10-4): The Spiders return 19 starters and were picked by the coaches and media to win the Colonial Athletic Association, garnering 19 of 24 first-place votes. Junior quarterback Kyle Lauletta looks to build upon a season in which he threw for 3,598 yards and 19 touchdowns, and he will lean heavily on senior wideout Brian Brown, who led the CAA with 76 catches and posted career highs in yards (1,450) and touchdowns (six). Senior All-America safety David Jones tied a school record with nine interceptions in 2015.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2015: 4-8): The Cavaliers have a legitimate star behind Benkert in senior tailback Taquan Mizzell, who led the team with 671 rushing yards while ranking tied for third in the ACC with 75 receptions, good enough to make him the only running back in the country listed on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award. The actual receiving corps is relatively inexperienced, as Olamide Zaccheaus (21 catches) is the top returnee at that position. The worst scoring defense in the ACC brings back the league's top two tacklers in safety Quin Blanding and linebacker Micah Kiser, and will be shifting to a 3-4 scheme.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Mendenhall is 8-3 in 11 season-openers and his last loss came at Virginia in 2013, when the Cavaliers topped his Cougars 19-16.

2. Spiders coach Danny Rocco is a former assistant at Virginia.

3. Mizzell had a rushing touchdown and a team-high five catches in a 45-13 win over Richmond in the previous meeting in 2014.

PREDICTION: Virginia 38, Richmond 22