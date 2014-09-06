Cavaliers rumble over in-state rival Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Quarterbacks, quarterbacks and more quarterbacks. That was the buzz entering Saturday’s tussle between Richmond and Virginia, and for good reason.

There was no shortage of storylines as Virginia failed to name a starter in advance of the game, as quarterbacks Greyson Lambert and Matt Johns both saw time in the Cavaliers’ loss to UCLA last week.

Richmond featured two quarterbacks in Michael Strauss and Michael Rocco, who both started their careers at Virginia.

It was Virginia’s two-prong quarterback attack and a strong defensive performance that catapulted them to a 45-13 win over their in-state at Scott Stadium.

The win snapped the Cavaliers’ 10-game losing streak dating to September of last year.

“I was very pleased at the way the team played,” Virginia head coach Mike London said. “I want to commend Richmond, they played really hard. We had a lot of production from a lot of players and it had been a long time since we won a football game.”

Lambert and Johns split time for Virginia (1-1) once again and were efficient despite not putting up eye-popping numbers.

Lambert completed 13 of 15 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, while Johns completed 4 of 7 attempts for 65 yards. Johns also threw a touchdown.

“The quarterback situation worked out as planned,” London said when asked how they would move forward. “He [Lambert] was productive and Matt [Johns] was productive too. We will look at the film and we are moving forward.”

Richmond (1-1) turned the ball over seven times.

“That was an old school butt whooping right there, and I’ll take that one like a man,” Richmond head coach Danny Rocco said. “Seven turnovers, I don’t even know where to begin with that.”

Virginia used the bend-but-don‘t-break defensive mentality as the Cavaliers allowed 428 total yards, but only allowed the Spiders to score one touchdown.

The Spiders also used a dual-quarterback system as expected as Strauss completed 24 of 36 passes for 266 yards, but tossed two interceptions. Rocco spelled Strauss and also threw a pick while throwing for just 97 yards against his former team.

The Cavaliers busted the game open with 3:55 to play in the third quarter when linebacker Max Valles sacked, and forced a Strauss fumble, leading to a 22-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by defensive end Eli Harold to put Virginia up, 31-3.

“We gave up too many short fields and repetitive series,” Rocco said. “Like I said, offensively we just sputtered and kept turning the ball over.”

The Spiders tacked on a touchdown late in the third quarter as Rocco ran it in from six yards out to cut the Cavalier lead to 31-13.

Both Valles and Harold had forced fumbles and fumble recoveries on the day.

Virginia was outgained 174-143 by the Spiders in the first half, but led 14-3.

Johns, who entered the game with 7:59 to play in the second quarter, led the Cavaliers on their second scoring drive, which included a 10-yard run and a four-yard touchdown pass to Canaan Severin.

“We let the coaches handle that,” Johns said when asked about the quarterback controversy. “They called on us both and we were both ready and we will take it from there.”

Richmond fell victim to the turnover bug in the first half as the Spiders coughed the ball up three times. Strauss tossed an interception and Virginia forced two Richmond fumbles, one of which led to a Cavalier touchdown.

The other fumble occurred late in the half when running back T.J. Moon lost the ball while attempting to dive into the end zone, killing the Spiders’ momentum and allowing Virginia to take a knee and head into the locker room with the 11-point advantage.

NOTES: Virginia head coach Mike London faced his alma mater, Richmond, for the third time as the Cavaliers’ head coach. ... Richmond quarterbacks Michael Strauss and Michael Rocco both started their careers at Virginia. ... Richmond’s 643 total yards in their win last week over Morehead State, ranked second all-time in school history. ... Virginia owns a 28-2-2 record all-time against the Spiders and has now won the last 10 meetings. ... Virginia wide receiver Canaan Severin had six career receptions entering 2014; he has caught seven passes and two touchdowns in two games this season.