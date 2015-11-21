Rutgers 31, Army 21

Paul James ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns as Rutgers broke a four-game losing streak with a 31-21 victory over Army at West Point on Saturday.

James, who has battled injuries the past two seasons and was held out of last week’s Big Ten contest, ran for 116 yards as Rutgers (4-7) scored its ninth straight win over the Black Knights (2-9).

Running back Robert Martin, who ran for 99 yards on 17 carries, scored the other Rutgers touchdown, while quarterback Chris Laviano was 13 of 21 for 105 yards passing.

Down by 10 late, Army, which has lost four straight, had a chance to score, but Josh Hicks, switched from running back to defense to help deal with Army’s triple option, intercepted a Chris Carter pass in the end zone to kill the threat.

Carter, making his first college appearance because of injuries, ran for 111 yards on 20 carries and also passed effectively, going 4 of 6 for 140 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Rutgers had lost its previous four games -- all in the Big Ten -- by a combined count of 177-47.