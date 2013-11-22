No. 20 Central Florida 41, Rutgers 17: Blake Bortles threw for 335 yards and a touchdown as the host Knights remained unbeaten in American Athletic Conference play.

Bortles completed 21-of-30 passes and ran for a 7-yard touchdown. Storm Johnson had 75 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns while Breshad Perriman registered 99 receiving yards and a score for Central Florida (9-1, 6-0), which outgained the Scarlet Knights 452-221.

Gary Nova struggled under center for Rutgers (5-5, 2-4), completing 11-of-34 passes for 107 yards and an interception. The Scarlet Knights have lost four of five since a triple-overtime win at Southern Methodist.

Bortles hit Perriman for a short touchdown 4:12 in and Johnson scored twice to give Central Florida a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Rutgers used a 38-yard gain on a fake punt to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Paul James and later blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone by Andre Patton to get within 28-14 at halftime.

The Knights burned nearly eight minutes off the clock and earned a field goal on their first drive of the second half. Bortles had two completions to Perriman totaling 64 yards to set up William Stanback’s 1-yard touchdown and a 38-14 lead early in the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rutgers has four blocked punts or kicks this season and leads FBS with 35 since 2009. ... Bortles has 95 rushing yards in his last two games after producing 67 in his first eight. ... J.J. Worton had five catches for 117 yards for Central Florida.