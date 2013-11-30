Preview: Rutgers at Connecticut

Connecticut notched its first win of the season a week ago, rallying from 21 points down to knock off host Temple 28-21. The Huskies look to make it two straight Saturday as they host Rutgers in an American Athletic Conference matchup. Connecticut, which is using its third different starter at quarterback, had tied a program record with 10 straight losses entering last week’s game.

Rutgers needs a win to become bowl eligible. The Scarlet Knights also are looking to snap a two-game losing streak in its final game in the AAC before moving to the Big Ten. Rutgers has won six of the last eight games in the series, including a 19-3 decision last season.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Rutgers -3

ABOUT RUTGERS (5-5, 2-4 American): Senior Chas Dodd makes his first start at quarterback for Rutgers since the 2011 New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Dodd, who is 8-8 as a starter and 1-1 against the Huskies, replaces Gary Nova, who was 11-of-34 in last week’s loss at Central Florida. The Scarlet Knights have dropped their last two games by a combined score of 93-34.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (1-9, 1-5): Casey Cochran rushed for one score and threw for another last week while Yawin Smallwood returned an interception for a touchdown as the Huskies defeated Temple, which also has just one win on the season. Cochran is the latest in a line of signal-callers this year for the Huskies, who fired coach Paul Pasqualoni six weeks ago and handed the interim job to offensive coordinator T.J. Weist. UConn ranks 119th in the nation in scoring, averaging 17.4 points, and also is a bottom-100 team defensively as it has allowed 33.6 points per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rutgers ranks 11th in the nation in defending the run, allowing 106.4 yards.

2. Seven of the last 11 games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less.

3. Cochran was 25-of-42 in his collegiate debut at SMU two weeks ago.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 27, Connecticut 17