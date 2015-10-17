Preview: Rutgers at Indiana

Indiana looks to snap a two-game losing streak Saturday when it hosts Rutgers in a battle of two teams still looking for their first conference victory of the season. The Hoosiers started 4-0 but have dropped their first two Big Ten contests, narrowly falling to No. 1 Ohio State before last week’s blowout loss at Penn State.

The Scarlet Knights are likely feeling better about themselves after last week’s last-minute loss to No. 4 Michigan State that saw Rutgers rally from a 10-point second-half deficit before falling. The return of wide receiver Leonte Carroo was a big spark for the Scarlet Knights, who get coach Kyle Flood back from a three-game suspension for violating a university compliance policy. Carroo had seven catches for 134 yards and three scores against the Spartans, and he’ll need that same kind of production against an Indiana team that sports a potent offense. Unfortunately for coach Kevin Wilson, he’s unsure of who will be calling the signals for the Hoosiers’ attack this week, with starter Nate Sudfeld and backup Zander Diamont questionable with injuries.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: None

ABOUT RUTGERS (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten): Having to stay away from the team on game days for three straight weeks wasn’t easy for Flood, who could run practices throughout the week. Flood said he’s happy with how the team was run under interim coach Norries Wilson and offensive coordinator Ben McDaniels in his absence. “I thought those guys made good decisions,” Flood told reporters. “I‘m not really into second-guessing what the decisions were. I thought all the decisions they made were really in line with what I would have done had I been at the games.”

ABOUT INDIANA (4-2, 0-2): While the Hoosiers’ offense is finding it hard to score points with a constant rotation at quarterback, the defense has seen its early season success hard to sustain, giving up 31.5 points a game in Big Ten play. Some of it has to do with playing higher-quality opponents in league play, but some of it is just Indiana needing to, as defensive end Nick Mangieri put it to reporters “be more consistent. We’ve done a lot of things well. I just think we need to do those things more often and not let mistakes get in the way.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rutgers has outrushed its opponent four times in five games, averaging 197 yards on the ground.

2. Indiana leads the Big Ten and is tied for sixth nationally in turnover margin at plus-nine.

3. Hoosiers WR Ricky Jones is fourth in the Big Ten, averaging 19.4 yards per catch.

PREDICTION: Indiana 31, Rutgers 24