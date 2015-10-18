Rutgers 55, Indiana 52

Senior kicker Kyle Federico booted a 26-yard field goal with no time remaining as Rutgers scored the final 28 points to register a stunning 55-52 shootout victory over Indiana in Big Ten play on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.

Federico’s kick capped a 13-play, 59-yard drive that began with 4:47 remaining as the Scarlet Knights (3-3, 1-2) scored 22 fourth-quarter points during their wild comeback.

Rutgers sophomore quarterback Chris Laviano passed for 386 yards and three touchdowns. Each of the scoring passes going to standout senior receiver Leonte Carroo.

Carroo had seven receptions for 157 yards while catching three touchdown passes in a game for the third time this season. Sophomore running back Robert Martin added 124 yards and three touchdowns for Rutgers.

Indiana senior quarterback Nate Sudfeld passed for a career-best 464 yards and matched his career high with four touchdowns passes. Sophomore running back Devine Redding rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns for the Hoosiers (4-3, 0-3), who lost their third consecutive game.

Three Indiana receivers topped 100 yards -- junior Mitchell Paige (eight receptions, 126 yards), junior Ricky Jones (six for 119, one touchdown) and sophomore Simmie Cobbs (seven for 107).

The teams combined for 1,223 yards, including 627 by the Hoosiers.

The Scarlet Knights trailed 52-27 before Carroo’s third scoring reception -- a 43-yarder with 2:06 left in the third quarter -- began the string of 28 straight points.

Sophomore defensive end Kemoko Turay scored on a 26-yard fumble return 10 seconds into the fourth quarter, Martin ran 3 yards for a touchdown and senior running back Paul James dashed 40 yards for the tying score with 6:29 left.

Indiana trailed 27-24 at halftime before scoring four touchdowns in the first 9:35 of the third quarter, beginning with Sudfeld’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Jones.

Sudfeld scored on a 1-yard keeper and threw a 3-yard scoring pass to sophomore tight end Jordan Fuchs to make it 45-27 before Redding broke loose on a 66-yard scamper to boost the lead to 25 points with 5:25 left in the quarter.

The Scarlet Knights were down 17-13 in the second quarter after Laviano connected with Carroo on a 58-yard touchdown pass with 12:50 left and the Hoosiers pushed the lead back to 11 on Sudfeld’s 6-yard pass to Fuchs.

Martin’s 30-yard run with 7:29 remaining in the half got Rutgers back within four and Laviano’s 23-yard scoring pass to Carroo with 21 seconds left in the half gave the Scarlet Knights their 27-24 halftime lead.