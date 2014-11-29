Preview: Rutgers at Maryland

Maryland is headed to a bowl game, which should be enough to appease fans in the school’s first season in the Big Ten. But the Terrapins have momentum on their minds as well - and they can build some heading into the postseason as they host the Rutgers Scarlet Nights on Saturday in their regular-season finale. Maryland earned its biggest conference victory of the season last time out, rallying to knock off the Wolverines 23-16 at hostile Michigan Stadium.

While the Terrapins look to end a trend of alternating wins and losses over its last seven games, the Scarlet Knights look to put a pretty bow on what has been an ugly conference schedule. Rutgers has just two Big Ten wins to its credit and is coming off its worst loss of the season — a 45-3 thumping at the hands of No. 11 Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights expect to have quarterback Gary Nova in the lineup despite him dealing with a right foot injury.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Maryland -8.

ABOUT RUTGERS (6-5, 2-5 Big Ten): The Scarlet Knights were a scorned bunch heading into the season after being chosen by most experts to finish last in the conference. But not even bowl eligibility has satiated Rutgers players who aren’t the least bit taken aback by their surprisingly successful campaign. “It’s a big deal going bowling but, at the same time, we expect that,” fullback Michael Burton said last week. “To be honest, what people think outside of Rutgers football doesn’t really have an effect on us. There’s no surprise to us we’re bowl eligible.”

ABOUT MARYLAND (7-4, 4-3): Wins at Michigan and Penn State have solidified the Terrapins’ status as a future contender just three years after finishing a dismal 2-10 in head coach Randy Edsall’s first year at the helm. And big things are happening off the field as well, with plans for a $155-million expansion and renovation of Cole Field House that will repurpose the former basketball arena into a top-of-the-line practice and training facility for the football team. “We can compete in this conference,” quarterback C.J. Brown told the Baltimore Sun. “Adding new facilities will only make us bigger, better and stronger.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Nova hasn’t thrown for more than 217 yards since amassing 404 in a 26-24 win over Michigan on Oct. 4.

2. Brown has one multi-touchdown game in the past seven weeks.

3. The teams haven’t faced off since 2009, when the Scarlet Knights prevailed 34-13 despite passing for just 42 yards.

PREDICTION: Maryland 35, Rutgers 24