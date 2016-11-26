Preview: Rutgers at Maryland

It hasn't been easy, but Maryland has put itself in position to play in a bowl game for the third time in four seasons. The only thing standing in the way of the Terrapins' postseason berth: Rutgers, which visits Capital One Field on Saturday afternoon looking to avoid going winless in Big Ten play.

Maryland didn't do itself any favors after going unbeaten in nonconference play, winning just two of its first eight Big Ten matchups to leave its bowl fate to the regular-season finale. The latest setback - a 28-7 loss to Nebraska - concluded a stretch in which the Terrapins tangled with three straight top-20 opponents; that's a major reason why Maryland has had the 14th-toughest schedule in the nation according to opponent winning percentage (.590). Terrapins head coach D.J. Durkin says getting into a bowl game "would be huge for us," adding that the confidence boost for the younger players could go a long way to improving the team's prospects for next season. The Scarlet Knights aren't expected to put up much resistance. having been shut out in four of their last seven games - including the previous two, in which they were outscored 88-0 in losses to Michigan State and Penn State.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN News. LINE: Maryland -14

ABOUT RUTGERS (2-9, 0-8): The season isn't a total loss for the Scarlet Knights, who saw one of their skill players set a Big Ten record. Punter Michael Cintron had 11 punts in the loss to the Nittany Lions, giving him the all-time single-season conference mark of 89 with one game left to play. Robert Martin (107 carries, 552 yards) and Justin Goodwin (108 carries, 431 yards) have led the ground attack for run-heavy Rutgers, but have just one rushing touchdown between them.

ABOUT MARYLAND (5-6, 2-6): The Terrapins gave QB Max Bortenschlager his first collegiate start against Nebraska and the Fishers, Ind., native asserted himself well, throwing for 208 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He's the 11th true freshman to start a game for Maryland this season, tying the Terrapins with South Carolina for the most in the nation. Getting to the red zone will be the key for Maryland, which ranks third in the Big Ten and 18th nationally by scoring on 91 percent of its trips inside the opponents' 20.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Maryland WR D.J. Moore has at least one reception in 19 straight games, the school's longest streak since Torrey Smith had catches in 30 consecutive games from 2008-10.

2. The Terrapins are limiting foes to under 217 passing yards per game, the lowest mark since 2012.

3. Rutgers has been outscored 224-0 in its four conference shutouts.

PREDICTION: Maryland 34, Rutgers 10