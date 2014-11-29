Rutgers 41, Maryland 38: Gary Nova threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Scarlet Knights stunned the Terrapins in the biggest comeback in school history.

Nova went 28-for-42 en route to his second 300-yard game of the season for Rutgers (7-5, 3-5 Big Ten), which trailed by as many as 25 points before rallying. Leonte Carroo had six catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns, Andre Patton added eight receptions for 101 yards and a pair of scores and Janarion Grant finished with eight grabs for 105 yards.

C.J. Brown went 14-for-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns and added 107 rushing yards and a score for Maryland (7-5, 4-4), which managed just a field goal in the final two quarters. Brandon Ross had 10 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns while Amba Etta-Tawo had a 71-yard scoring catch in defeat.

After Brown’s 1-yard TD plunge opened the scoring just under six minutes into the game, he padded the advantage early in the second quarter, connecting with Etta-Tawo over the middle and watching him outrun the Rutgers secondary for a 14-3 Maryland lead. Ross answered Nova’s 7-yard TD strike to Carroo with TD runs of 9 and 30 yards, and Brown added a 9-yard pass to Deon Long in the back of the end zone as the Terrapins went into the break ahead 35-17.

Rutgers used a 1-yard Martin run and Nova’s second scoring pass to Carroo to draw within four, and Nova connected with Andre Patton in the back left corner of the end zone to make it a 38-38 game. Kyle Federico’s 25-yard field goal gave the Scarlet Knights their first lead with 6:14 remaining, Brad Craddock missed a 54-yard attempt on Maryland’s next possession and the Terrapins turned the ball over on downs after forcing a fumble with less than three minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nova hadn’t thrown for more than 217 yards since amassing 404 in a 26-24 win over Michigan on Oct. 4. ... Brown recorded just his second multi-touchdown passing effort in the past eight weeks. ... Maryland racked up 286 rushing yards after coming into the game averaging 116.7.