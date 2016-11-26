Maryland knocks off Rutgers, becomes bowl eligible

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- It took five games, but Maryland finally got its elusive sixth victory and became bowl eligible with a 31-13 win over Rutgers Saturday at Capital One Field at Byrd Stadium.

The Terrapins (6-6, 3-6) lost four straight games, the last three to nationally-ranked Big Ten foes, before taking out Rutgers (2-10, 0-9), which ended its first season under coach Chris Ash on a nine-game skid.

Related Coverage Preview: Rutgers at Maryland

Maryland, under first year coach D.J. Durkin, is eyeing a possible invitation to either the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit or the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl.

The Terrapins jumped to an early lead but the Scarlet Knights hung around until Jermaine Carter, Jr. came up with one of Maryland's seven sacks on the day, this one on fourth down to turn the ball over with 6:51 to play and the Terrapins leading by 15.

Justin Goodwin ran for a 28-yard touchdown for the Scarlet Knights to close within 21-13 at 4:48 of the third quarter, but Maryland answered with senior fullback Andrew Stefanelli's 1-yard plunge 2:10 later.

Ty Johnson rushed for 168 yards on 11 carries and quarterback Perry Hills, back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him the last two games, completed 9-of-15 passes for 96 yards. Goodwin recorded 86 yards on 10 rushes while Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno was 22-of-39 for 203 yards.

Playing at home on Senior Day, a couple of seniors spotted the Terrapins to their first early lead in a game in five weeks. On the game's second play, running back Kenneth Goins, Jr. went 46 yards around left end for a score just 47 seconds into the contest. Later in the first quarter, Teldrick Morgan ran a punt back 83 yards for a 14-0 lead.

The Scarlet Knights found their way onto the scoreboard with a 15-play drive in which they converted two fourth downs and cashed in on Robert Martin's 1-yard run at 10:42 of the second quarter to cut Maryland's lead in half.

The Terrapins' answered when backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, looking to throw off a reverse, instead pulled it down and dashed 28 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead with 5:09 left in the half.