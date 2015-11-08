FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No. 17 Michigan 49, Rutgers 16
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 8, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

No. 17 Michigan 49, Rutgers 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 17 Michigan 49, Rutgers 16

Senior quarterback Jake Rudock passed for a career-best 337 yards and accounted for three touchdowns Saturday as No. 17 Michigan rolled to a 49-16 victory over Rutgers in Big Ten play at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Rudock threw touchdown passes to junior receiver Jehu Chesson and senior receiver Amara Darboh and also rushed for a score for the Wolverines (7-2, 4-1). Junior tight end Jake Butt had a career-high 102 receiving yards, and junior defensive end Chris Wormley recorded two of Michigan’s four sacks.

Sophomore quarterback Chris Laviano was just 11-of-26 passing for 97 yards and one interception for Rutgers (3-6, 1-5). Junior Janarion Grant returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, and senior Kyle Federico kicked three field goals.

Rudock connected with Chesson from 13 yards out and scored on a 4-yard run as Michigan took a 14-3 first-quarter lead. Redshirt safety Jabrill Peppers continues to receive snaps on offense and he scored on an 18-yard run to make it an 18-point margin with 10:42 left in the first half.

Grant answered with his third kickoff return score of the season before junior tailback Drake Johnson scored on a 1-yard run to push Michigan’s lead to 28-10. Rudock’s 8-yard pass to Darboh made it 35-13 with two minutes left in the half.

Junior tailback De‘Veon Smith scored on a 4-yard run early in the third quarter to boost the lead to 25. Coach Jim Harbaugh called for a two-point conversion despite the large lead and Rudock ran it in to make it 43-16.

Grant finished with 263 all-purpose yards - 170 on kickoff returns, 67 on punt returns and 26 receiving.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.