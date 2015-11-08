No. 17 Michigan 49, Rutgers 16

Senior quarterback Jake Rudock passed for a career-best 337 yards and accounted for three touchdowns Saturday as No. 17 Michigan rolled to a 49-16 victory over Rutgers in Big Ten play at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Rudock threw touchdown passes to junior receiver Jehu Chesson and senior receiver Amara Darboh and also rushed for a score for the Wolverines (7-2, 4-1). Junior tight end Jake Butt had a career-high 102 receiving yards, and junior defensive end Chris Wormley recorded two of Michigan’s four sacks.

Sophomore quarterback Chris Laviano was just 11-of-26 passing for 97 yards and one interception for Rutgers (3-6, 1-5). Junior Janarion Grant returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, and senior Kyle Federico kicked three field goals.

Rudock connected with Chesson from 13 yards out and scored on a 4-yard run as Michigan took a 14-3 first-quarter lead. Redshirt safety Jabrill Peppers continues to receive snaps on offense and he scored on an 18-yard run to make it an 18-point margin with 10:42 left in the first half.

Grant answered with his third kickoff return score of the season before junior tailback Drake Johnson scored on a 1-yard run to push Michigan’s lead to 28-10. Rudock’s 8-yard pass to Darboh made it 35-13 with two minutes left in the half.

Junior tailback De‘Veon Smith scored on a 4-yard run early in the third quarter to boost the lead to 25. Coach Jim Harbaugh called for a two-point conversion despite the large lead and Rudock ran it in to make it 43-16.

Grant finished with 263 all-purpose yards - 170 on kickoff returns, 67 on punt returns and 26 receiving.