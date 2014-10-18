Preview: Rutgers at Ohio State

A week off, a three-game winning streak, and another rookie Big Ten opponent on deck has people all smiles these days at Ohio State. But coach Urban Meyer and the No. 13 Buckeyes refuse to take Rutgers lightly, or so they say, as the resurgent Scarlet Knights prepare for their first-ever Big Ten Conference road game Saturday. Rutgers has also had a week off, is riding a three-game winning streak, and is just one win from bowl eligibility in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year.

Indeed, there was doom and gloom in Columbus after the Buckeyes opened their home slate with a 35-21 loss to Virginia Tech on Sept. 6, but Meyer’s offense has settled things down - and in a topsy-turvy Big Ten, Ohio State has again surfaced as one of the teams to beat. The Buckeyes wiped out Kent State, Cincinnati and Maryland by a combined 168-52, and freshman quarterback J.T. Barrett is learning on the fly. Barrett has thrown for 909 yards and 14 scores during the winning streak, and ran for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Buckeyes’ first game versus the Terrapins as Big Ten foes Oct. 4.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Ohio State -19

ABOUT RUTGERS (5-1, 1-1 Big Ten): After a puzzling five-interception effort in a 13-10 loss to Penn State on Sept. 13, quarterback Gary Nova has recovered and re-staked his claim as a senior leader for the Scarlet Knights. He completed 22-of-39 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-24 win over Michigan Oct. 4, and despite the loss of leading rusher Paul James to a torn ACL, Nova is calmly directing a short-handed offense that is averaging 29.3 points during its winning streak. “Our guys will really prepare for this game,” Meyer told reporters this week, as he commended Rutgers, “I can tell you that.”

ABOUT OHIO STATE (4-1, 1-0): Meyer does have some concerns on defense, where lapses in the secondary forced the Buckeyes into shootouts versus the Bearcats and Terrapins. They allowed an average of 26 points in those two wins, and Cincinnati even burned them for 352 yards through the air. A 66-0 whitewash of Kent State Sept. 13 is keeping the season points-allowed average low (20.8), but Eli Apple is the only Buckeye with multiple interceptions (2), and Ohio State has only managed 12 sacks, compared to 13 by its opponents.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State has won 17 straight Big Ten regular-season games - three shy of the record, which is also held by the Buckeyes (2005-07).

2. The Buckeyes have won six consecutive games the week after a bye, including two victories last year: 34-24 over Iowa and 60-35 over Illinois.

3. Rutgers is 18-2 when scoring 20 or more points under coach Kyle Flood, who is in his third season after taking over for Greg Schiano.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 40, Rutgers 25.