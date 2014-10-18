Ohio State 56, Rutgers 17: J.T. Barrett threw for 261 yards, ran for 107 more and accounted for five touchdowns as the host No. 13 Buckeyes breezed past the Scarlet Knights.

Barrett completed 19-of-31 passes and led four first-half scoring drives as Ohio State (5-1, 2-0 Big Ten) won its fourth consecutive game. Nick Vannett had touchdown receptions of 12 and 26 yards, staking the Buckeyes to a 35-7 lead at the half, and Ezekiel Elliott posted 69 yards on 12 attempts.

Gary Nova threw for 192 yards on 17-of-28 passing for the Scarlet Knights (5-2, 1-2) in their first-ever Big Ten road game. Desmon Peoples amassed 83 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, but Rutgers saw a three-game winning streak end.

Barrett reignited the crowd on the Buckeyes’ opening possession of the third quarter, when he split the Rutgers defense and rumbled into the end zone from 33 yards out, capping a quick, four-play, 79-yard drive that spanned 1:43. He spread the wealth, too, connecting with nine different receivers - including Jalin Marshall, who had three catches and 58 yards.

Leonte Carroo registered 100 yards on five catches, and Rutgers won the time of possession battle by nearly three minutes, but the Scarlet Knights were burned by three turnovers. A 42-yard field goal from Rutgers’ Kyle Federico in the third quarter finally stopped a 35-0 run by the Buckeyes, who have averaged 56 points per game on this winning streak.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ohio State has won 18 straight Big Ten regular-season games, two shy of their own record set from 2005-07. … Rutgers was forced to punt six times, opposed by Ohio State’s one. ... The Buckeyes have won seven consecutive games the week after a bye.