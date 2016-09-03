Preview: Rutgers at Washington

No. 18 Washington enters a season ranked for the first time since 2003 when it hosts Rutgers in a nonconference affair on Saturday. The Huskies were a lackluster 7-6 last season but are receiving attention prior to Chris Petersen's third season as coach primarily due to the potential of sophomore quarterback Jake Browning.

Browning passed for 2,955 yards and 16 touchdowns last season and finished the campaign strong as Washington averaged 47 points over its last three games. "From this year at this time, to last year, there is a big difference," Petersen said of Browning at Monday's press conference. "He knows everything we're talking about with quite certainty. So I think there is a big difference this time last year going in to start the season." Rutgers is coming off a four-win season - matching its fewest over the past 13 seasons - and is starting over under first-year coach Chris Ash, the former defensive coordinator at Ohio State. "We're not going to change their performance on the field overnight. It is a process," Ash said at a press conference. "But I'm not going to make any excuses or change our expectations that we're here to build a program, not just a team, but we want a program that is successful and is competitive and has a chance to win every game that we play."

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Washington - 26.5.

ABOUT RUTGERS (2015: 4-8): Junior Chris Laviano impressed the new coaching staff during fall camp to keep his starting quarterback position -- he passed for 2,247 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Senior Justin Goodwin will be the starting running back with junior Josh Hicks running second after junior Robert Martin (team-best 763 rushing yards in 2015) was hindered by an ankle injury. A shaky defense allowed 46 or more points on five occasions last season but has two standouts in senior defensive tackle Darius Hamilton (24.5 career tackles for losses) and senior strong safety Anthony Cioffi (four interceptions in 2015).

ABOUT WASHINGTON (2015: 7-6): Browning completed 63.3 percent of his passes last season and was intercepted 10 times and his ability to stretch the field will be helped by the return to health of speedy junior John Ross, who missed all of last season due to a knee injury. Sophomore running back Myles Gaskin rushed for 1,302 yards last season - eighth most in school history - and had eight 100-yard outings while rushing for 14 touchdowns. The defense is led by two standouts in junior cornerback Budda Baker (two interceptions last season) and junior linebacker Azeem Victor (95 tackles) but will be without junior linebacker Sean Constantine, who will likely miss the season after undergoing ankle surgery last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams have never previously met and will play again next season at Rutgers.

2. Scarlet Knights senior WR Janarion Grant owns the school record for career kickoff return yardage (2,411) and has six career return touchdowns (four kickoffs, two punts).

3. Huskies junior WR Brayden Lenius (26 catches in 2015) is suspended for the first three games due to a violation of team rules.

PREDICTION: Washington 48, Rutgers 23