Wisconsin 48, Rutgers 10

Corey Clement didn’t waste time making an impression in his return for Wisconsin.

The running back, who underwent sports hernia surgery one month ago, rushed for three touchdowns as Wisconsin walloped Rutgers 48-10 on Saturday afternoon in a Big Ten Conference game at Camp Randall Stadium.

Clement scampered 12 yards for a score on his second carry since the Badgers’ season-opening loss to Alabama on Sept. 5. The junior chucked the ball in the air in the end zone and received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the celebration. The touchdown, with 9 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first quarter, pushed Wisconsin’s lead to 10-0.

Clement finished with 11 carries for 115 yards -- which included a long run of 58 -- as the Badgers (7-2, 4-1 Big Ten) rolled to their fourth straight victory.

The Badgers held the Scarlet Knights to 165 total yards on offense, including 82 rushing yards. Sophomore running back Josh Hicks had 15 rushes for 72 yards in the setback for Rutgers (3-5, 1-4).

Wisconsin quarterback Joel Stave completed 13 of 25 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown in three-plus quarters. The redshirt senior, who suffered a first-quarter concussion and sat the remainder of last week’s win at Illinois, threw two interceptions.

Rutgers freshman defensive back Blessuan Austin picked off Stave with 3:01 left in the third quarter and rumbled 50 yards for the Scarlet Knights’ lone touchdown.