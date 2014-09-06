Preview: Sacramento State at California

California finally put an end to a 16-game losing streak against FBS competition by knocking off Northwestern last week, but the Golden Bears cannot afford to look past an FCS opponent in Saturday’s home opener against Sacramento State. Although California is an overwhelming favorite, the visiting Hornets have acquitted themselves well against Pac-12 competition. Sacramento State won at Colorado in 2012 and pulled off a season-opening upset at Oregon State in 2011.

The Golden Bears have already matched their win total from last season after sophomore Jared Goff passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns last week for their first win against an FBS foe since Oct. 13, 2012. “There is a buzz around the community and there is so much more excitement in the locker room right now,” said Goff, who threw for 3,508 yards as a freshman. Sacramento State is taking a major step up in competition after drubbing Incarnate Word 49-13 in its opener.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: None

ABOUT SACRAMENTO STATE (1-0): The Hornets amassed their highest point total in a season opener in school history behind quarterback Garrett Safron, who threw for 251 yards and five touchdowns in just over two quarters of play. Two of the strikes went to Nnamdi Agude, who had six catches for a career-best 111 yards, while senior DeAndre Carter also had a pair of scoring passes as he attempts to build on a stellar 2013 campaign in which he tied the school’s single-season mark with 14 touchdown passes. Linebacker Darnell Sankey sparked the defense with 10 tackles while forcing a fumble and returning an interception for a touchdown.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (1-0): Goff spread the wealth by connecting with nine different receivers in registering his fourth career game with at least three touchdowns, including a 76-yard scoring strike to Trevor Davis (three catches, 93 yards), as California built a 24-point lead and held off a late rally by Northwestern. “In a lot of ways it was just what we needed,” Golden Bears second-year coach Sonny Dykes said. “It was good for us to get off to a fast start and also face some diversity.” Junior linebacker Jalen Jefferson was immense for California, not only piling up a career-high 16 tackles but registering a sack before snuffing out Northwestern’s comeback bid with an interception.

EXTRA POINTS

1. California has won 10 of its last 12 season openers, including a 41-3 victory over Sacramento State in 2005 in which it led 10-3 at halftime.

2. Sacramento State has recorded at least one sack in 31 consecutive games.

3. The Golden Bears haven’t won their first two games since starting 3-0 in 2011.

PREDICTION: California 37, Sacramento State 20