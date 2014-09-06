FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California 55, Sacramento State 14
September 6, 2014

California 55, Sacramento State 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

California 55, Sacramento State 14: Jared Goff threw for 229 yards and tied a career high with four touchdown passes and the Golden Bears steamrolled the Hornets in their home opener.

Kenny Lawler had a pair of scoring receptions and backup quarterback Luke Rubenzer threw for one touchdown and ran for another as California (2-0) found the end zone on its first six possessions en route to a 45-7 halftime lead. Daniel Lasco rushed for 94 yards and a score and Darius Powe, Maurice Harris and Chris Harper each had TD catches to help the Golden Bears to their first 2-0 start since winning their first three games in 2011.

Garrett Safron threw for 149 yards and with a TD and an interception and rushed for 60 yards and another score for Sacramento State (1-1), which did not force a punt until the third quarter.

Goff connected on early touchdown passes to Lawler and Harris 2 1/2 minutes apart and Rubenzer found Powe on a 60-yard strike for a 21-0 lead just over 11 minutes into the game. Lawler made a dazzling one-handed catch in the right side of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown to complete a 28-point first quarter.

Rubenzer capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive by scoring from 1 yard out before Lasco burst up the middle from 50 yards to make it 42-0 with 8:42 still remaining in the opening half. Sacramento State finally got on the scoreboard in the final minute of the half on Safron’s 3-yard toss to tight end Chris Broadnax and added a touchdown on Safron’s 73-yard run with just over nine minutes left in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rubenzer registered his first career TD pass on the 60-yarder to Powe, who had a career-high 68 yards on two catches. ... Safron’s 73-yard touchdown run was his career long for the Hornets, who lost 41-3 to California in 2005 in the only other meeting between the schools. ... The 45 first-half points by California tied for the second most in school history, trailing only the 51 put up against Pacific in 1991.

