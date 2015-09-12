Preview: Sacramento State at Washington

Kick-starting the running game will be one of the keys when Washington hosts Sacramento State on Saturday in a non-conference game. The Huskies were held to 29 yards on 22 carries in a 16-13 loss at No. 22 Boise State last week while the Hornets were tough against the run in their season-opening win against Eastern Oregon.

The starting quarterbacks for Washington and Sacramento State played their high-school ball about 20 miles apart in Northern California but haven’t met on the field yet. Jake Browning of Washington attended Folsom High School about 25 miles east of Sacramento, where he threw a national high school-record 229 touchdown passes, while former walk-on Daniel Kniffin of Sacramento State went to Rocklin High. Both were mentored at Troy Taylor’s Passing Academy and occasionally trained alongside each other. Browning was effective against Boise State, becoming the first true freshman to start a season opener for the Huskies, while Kniffin impressed in his debut as a starter.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks LINE: Washington -32.5

ABOUT WASHINGTON (0-1): The highlight for the Huskies last week was the play of Dante Pettis, who had a 76-yard punt return for Washington’s only touchdown, helping him earn Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The Huskies also blocked a punt to set up a field goal, but they’ll certainly be looking for more from their offense against the Hornets, who allowed 81 rushing yards last week - including one yard in the first half. Dwayne Washington has shown he’s capable of big games on the ground, rushing for at least 100 yards and combining for five touchdowns in three straight Pac-12 games last November. He was held to 14 yards on eight carries against Boise State.

ABOUT SACRAMENTO STATE (1-0): Although the 41-20 win last week came against an NAIA school, the Hornets displayed plenty of facets that could make them tough against Washington. Shane Harrison showed he can be difficult to defend at the wide receiver position, catching eight passes for 125 yards in his first game since 2013. On the other side of the ball, linebacker Darnell Sankey led the Big Sky Conference with 11 tackles per game last season and earned a spot on the FCS Preseason All-American Team. The Hornets also have a proven kicker in Brad Cornish, who made a 44-yarder last week and is tied for fifth in program history with 19 career field goals.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pettis is the son of former Major League Baseball player Gary Pettis and the cousin of former Boise State wide receiver Austin Pettis.

2. Washington OLB Travis Feeney is the only returning starter among the front seven this season.

3. The Huskies won’t play on the road again until Oct. 8 at No. 10 USC.

PREDICTION: Washington 42, Sacramento State 17