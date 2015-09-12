FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington 49, Sacramento State 0
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Football
September 12, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Washington 49, Sacramento State 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Freshman running back Myles Gaskins rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns as Washington trounced overmatched FCS member Sacramento State 49-0 in Seattle.

Freshman quarterback Kyle Browning passed for 326 yards and two touchdowns and junior running back Dwayne Washington added two rushing scores for the Huskies (1-1). Senior receiver Marvin Hall and freshman receiver Chico McClatcher each had a touchdown reception.

Sophomore quarterback Daniel Kniffin passed for 181 yards and one interception for the Hornets (1-1). Sacramento State rushed for just 11 yards on 26 attempts and was outgained 544-212.

The Hornets kept Washington scoreless over the first 16-plus minutes before Gaskin’s 3-yard scoring run opened the floodgates. He added a 16-yard scoring run midway through the second quarter and Washington tacked on touchdown runs of 11 and 1 yards as the Huskies led 28-0 at halftime.

Browning tossed his first two college touchdown passes in the third quarter to stretch the margin to 42. Hall scored on a 78-yard pass with 9:57 left in the third and McClatcher added a 49-yard receiving 3:08 later.

Gaskin exploded for a 78-yard touchdown run to make it 49-0 with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.