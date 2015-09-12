Washington 49, Sacramento State 0

Freshman running back Myles Gaskins rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns as Washington trounced overmatched FCS member Sacramento State 49-0 in Seattle.

Freshman quarterback Kyle Browning passed for 326 yards and two touchdowns and junior running back Dwayne Washington added two rushing scores for the Huskies (1-1). Senior receiver Marvin Hall and freshman receiver Chico McClatcher each had a touchdown reception.

Sophomore quarterback Daniel Kniffin passed for 181 yards and one interception for the Hornets (1-1). Sacramento State rushed for just 11 yards on 26 attempts and was outgained 544-212.

The Hornets kept Washington scoreless over the first 16-plus minutes before Gaskin’s 3-yard scoring run opened the floodgates. He added a 16-yard scoring run midway through the second quarter and Washington tacked on touchdown runs of 11 and 1 yards as the Huskies led 28-0 at halftime.

Browning tossed his first two college touchdown passes in the third quarter to stretch the margin to 42. Hall scored on a 78-yard pass with 9:57 left in the third and McClatcher added a 49-yard receiving 3:08 later.

Gaskin exploded for a 78-yard touchdown run to make it 49-0 with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter.