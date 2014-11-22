Preview: Samford at Auburn

Two weeks ago, Auburn occupied third in the playoff rankings, but two straight losses have knocked the Tigers out of contention for the national title and the SEC championship. On Saturday, the No. 17 Tigers will wrap up the home portion of their schedule against Samford in what will be the final appearance at Jordan-Hare Stadium for 27 members of the Auburn football team, including quarterback Nick Marshall, who was disappointed by the consequences of his team’s two-game slide. “It’s dreadful because that’s what our whole goal was this year, to get back being SEC champions and having a shot at the national championship,” Marshall told reporters. “But it didn’t fall our way this year. We’re going to finish out strong.”

The Tigers face a pair of in-state squads to conclude the season, beginning with the Bulldogs on Saturday and ending with No. 1 Alabama in a rematch of last year’s epic Iron Bowl finish. Samford coach Pat Sullivan knows a thing or two about the Iron Bowl and Auburn football, having won 25 games and a Heisman Trophy for the Tigers as a three-year starter at quarterback from 1969-71. Sullivan has guided the Bulldogs to winning records in each of the past four seasons, and the program recently notched its third four-game winning streak since he was introduced as head coach in 2007.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU LINE: None

ABOUT SAMFORD (7-3): The Bulldogs needed a late touchdown from Denzel Williams to squeak by the Citadel 20-17 over the weekend for Samford’s fifth win in conference play, but it did nothing to loosen Chattanooga’s grip on the Southern title, which the Mocs claimed on Nov. 8 by defeating Wofford 31-13. All that remains for Samford in 2014 is yet another chance to bring down an FBS powerhouse that has defeated them in 26 of the 27 meetings since 1903. Samford came close in 2011, trailing 21-16 in the final quarter against Auburn, but the Tigers pulled away on 14 unanswered points to avoid a near-upset.

ABOUT AUBURN (7-3): Despite his team’s struggles in recent weeks, coach Guz Malzahn is confident his Tigers will pull it together the rest of the way, “There’s no doubt in my mind we’re going to finish this thing strong,” Malzahn told reporters. “We’ve still got a lot to play for.” Auburn produced two of its lowest totals on offense in the Malzahn era with 292 yards and only seven points against then-No.14 Georgia last week, and the defense allowed more than 400 yards for a fifth straight game. “We’ve got some deficiencies obviously and we’ve just got to do a better job of hiding them,” Malzahn explained. Those deficiencies may not pose a problem against FCS competition, but the Tigers have a short window to fix them before next week’s showdown in Tuscaloosa.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Auburn has won 25 consecutive nonconference home games.

2. The Tigers have recorded a shutout in 18 of their 26 wins over Samford.

3. The Bulldogs are 2-74-3 all-time against SEC teams.

PREDICTION: Auburn 35, Samford 14