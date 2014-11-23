(Updated: CORRECTS statistics throughout CORRECTS Eubank interceptions in graph 3 CORRECTS 6 to 7 in graph 4, sentence 1)

No. 17 Auburn 31, Samford 7: Cameron Artis-Payne ran for 129 yards and a touchdown in his last home game as the Tigers buried the Bulldogs on Senior night.

Nick Marshall went 11-of-18 for 171 yards and a touchdown for Auburn (8-3) in a tune-up game before next week’s highly anticipated Iron Bowl against Alabama. Quan Bray had 131 all-purpose yards with a rushing touchdown and Corey Grant added a receiving score as the Tigers won their 26th consecutive non-conference home game.

Michael Eubank, who played with an injured ankle, completed 15-of-29 passes for 125 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Samford (7-4). Tony Philpot had one reception for the Bulldogs - a 7-yard scoring play in the second quarter.

The Tigers scored 17 unanswered points in the final 6:50 before intermission on touchdown runs of 23 yards by Bray and 7 yards by Artis-Payne sandwiched around Daniel Carlson’s 29-yard field goal for a 17-7 advantage. Marshall and Sammie Coates connected on a 49-yard gain to set up Auburn’s first rushing TD and Bray hauled in a 40-yard catch to set up the other.

Marshall added to the lead with a 13-yard TD pass to Grant on Auburn’s first drive out of the break, and Roc Thomas capped off the longest drive of the night (12 plays, 65 yards) with a TD plunge from a yard out. The Bulldogs had an early 7-0 lead for all of 59 seconds in the second quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bray is the first player in Auburn history to record a rushing TD, punt return TD and receiving TD in the same season. ... Before Bray’s 23-yard score in the first stanza, the Tigers went 79:02 without a touchdown dating back to last week’s 34-7 loss to Georgia. ... Samford is 0-27-1 against Auburn all-time.