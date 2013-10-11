FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
October 11, 2013 / 4:48 AM / 4 years ago

San Diego State 27, Air Force 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

San Diego State 27, Air Force 20: Donnel Pumphrey rushed for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:39 remaining as the visiting Aztecs scored 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points to win the Mountain West contest and extend the Falcons’ losing streak to six games.

Pumphrey rushed for 117 yards and Quinn Kaehler threw three touchdown passes as San Diego State (3-3, 2-0) overcame a 20-6 deficit. Pumphrey caught a 20-yard scoring pass and Ezell Ruffin had a 62-yard touchdown reception earlier in the quarter before Pumphrey’s 10-yard TD run capped the decisive 13-play, 77-yard drive.

Air Force (1-6, 0-5) had a two-touchdown lead after freshman quarterback Nate Romine connected with Sam Gagliano on a 71-yard scoring pass with 3:53 left in the third quarter. Romine, who entered when starter Karson Roberts departed with a head injury late in the first, also scored on a 16-yard run.

Will Conant booted a 48-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give the Falcons a 10-6 halftime lead. Conant matched his career best with a 52-yard kick in the third quarter to make it a seven-point game.

Kaehler was 15-of-26 passing for 249 yards, including a 44-yard scoring aerial to Eric Judge in the first quarter.

