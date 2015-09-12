Preview: San Diego State at California

California hosts San Diego State on Saturday in a game of contrasting styles as the Aztecs’ run-oriented offense matches up against the Golden Bears’ explosive aerial attack. The Aztecs will need to control the clock in order to slow down California, which scored 52 points in the first half and routed Grambling State 73-14 in its season opener.

Golden Bears quarterback Jared Goff was as good as advertised against the Tigers, throwing for 309 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. “He’s as accurate a thrower as I’ve ever seen,” Aztecs coach Rocky Long told reporters. “He gets rid of the ball quickly, he reads the coverages fairly well, and it’s right on the money every single time.” The Heisman Trophy candidate faces a tougher test against San Diego State, which was picked to finish first in the West Division of the Mountain West and forced six turnovers in last Saturday’s 37-3 win over FCS member San Diego. Linebacker Calvin Munson, who was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week after returning two interceptions for touchdowns, leads a unit that has allowed a total of 41 points in their last four games.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks. LINE: California -13.5

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (1-0): The Aztecs’ offense revolves around 5-9 running back Donnel Pumphrey, who rushed for a school-record 1,867 yards and 20 touchdowns last season but was limited to 65 yards on 20 carries in the opener against San Diego. Pumphrey needs a breakout performance to help take the pressure off senior quarterback Maxwell Smith, who struggled in his Aztecs debut last week (9-of-21 for 100 yards with one interception and no touchdowns) against a porous San Diego defense. The impressive San Diego State secondary is led by junior Damontae Kazee, who had three interceptions against the Toreros.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (1-0): Goff’s favorite target is junior wide receiver Kenny Lawler, who had three touchdowns against Grambling State and has 18 catches for 207 yards and six TDs over his last two games. The Golden Bears’ ground game isn’t as prolific, but senior running back Daniel Lasco has scored a rushing TD in eight of his last nine games and Khalfani Muhammad had 92 yards on eight carries against Grambling State. The Golden Bears turned in an encouraging effort on defense against the Tigers with four interceptions but still have plenty of question marks after allowing 42 touchdown passes last season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Aztecs have lost 27 straight road games to Pac-12 teams dating back to 1975.

2. The teams are meeting for the first time since 1996, when California won 42-37 in Berkeley.

3. San Diego State has held 10 consecutive opponents to fewer than 400 yards of total offense.

PREDICTION: California 42, San Diego State 24