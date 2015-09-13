California 35, San Diego State 7

Junior quarterback Jared Goff continued his assault on the school record books, moving to the brink of breaking Cal’s all-time passing record in a 35-7 victory over San Diego State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.

Goff completed 17-of-24 passes for 320 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for the Golden Bears (2-0) before taking a seat in the fourth quarter. He needs 17 more yards to break Troy Taylor’s school passing record of 8,126.

Cal did a good job defensively against quarterback Max Smith and running back Donnel Pumphrey. Smith completed 10- of-19 passes for 136 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Aztecs (1-1). Pumphrey, who rushed for a school record 1,867 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, was held to 87 yards on 21 carries.

Running back Daniel Lasco rushed for 123 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown for the Bears.

Goff completed passes to nine different receivers. Junior wide receiver Trevor Davis had three catches for 138 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown reception.

The Bears fell behind 7-0 and were clinging to a 14-7 lead at halftime. They blew the game open in the second half, scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the fourth.