San Diego State 42, Cincinnati 7

December 25, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mountain West Conference champion San Diego State dominated from start to finish Thursday in the Hawaii Bowl, routing Cincinnati 42-7 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

Running back Rashaad Penny set the tone on the game’s opening kickoff, zipping 100 yards to give the Aztecs a lead they never relinquished.

San Diego State made it 14-0 on its initial offensive possession, finishing an 85-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Christian Chapman to wide receiver Mikah Holder.

The Aztecs (11-3) reached into their bag of tricks for a 21-0 second-quarter lead. Running back Donnel Pumphrey, who rushed 25 times for 99 yards and a touchdown, threw an 16-yard scoring strike to fullback Dakota Gordon.

Gordon’s 1-yard rush with 5:14 remaining in the third quarter upped the lead to 28-0, and Pumphrey’s 2-yard run polished off San Diego State’s second 85-yard drive of the day with 11:29 left in the game.

The Bearcats (7-6) managed only 279 total yards. Quarterback Hayden Moore completed 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards, tossing three interceptions, the last returned 43 yards for a fourth-quarter score by defensive tackle Alex Barrett.

Chapman, who became the Aztecs’ starter after Maxwell Smith sustained a season-ending knee injury Nov. 28 against Nevada, threw just 11 times but completed eight for 113 yards.

Cincinnati avoided a shutout on a 1-yard run by running back Mike Boone with 3:21 remaining in the game.

