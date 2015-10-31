San Diego State 41, Colorado State 17

A big second half propelled visiting San Diego State to a 41-17 victory over Colorado State on Saturday at Hughes Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.

Junior tailback Donnel Pumphrey rushed for 121 yards and scored three touchdowns for San Diego State (6-3, 5-0 Mountain West Conference), which notched its fifth consecutive victory. Senior quarterback Maxwell Smith completed 11-of-14 passes for 180 yards.

Sophomore quarterback Nick Stevens finished 17 of 26 for 205 yards with two TDs and three interceptions for Colorado State (3-5, 1-3). Freshman running back Izzy Matthews rushed for 68 yards on nine carries.

The Rams were with 13-10 at the half before San Diego State took control. Smith threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Pumphrey to give the Aztecs a 20-10 lead midway through the third quarter. They extended their lead moments later when junior defensive back Damontae Kazee returned an interception 55 yards for another score.

Colorado State cut the deficit to 27-17 on a 14-yard TD pass from Stevens to junior fullback Danny Nwosu early in the fourth, but San Diego State quickly answered with a 64-yard scoring run by Pumphrey.

The Aztecs stretched their lead to 41-17 on a 16-yard TD run by senior tailback Chase Price with 7:55 remaining.