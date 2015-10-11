San Diego State 28, Hawaii 14

Donnel Pumphrey had another big game, leading San Diego State to a 28-14 victory over Hawaii on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

Pumphrey, a junior running back, carried 30 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns for San Diego State (3-3), which has won two in a row since ending a three-game losing streak.

Aztecs senior quarterback Maxwell Smith completed 11 of 15 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown.

Hawaii senior quarterback Max Wittek connected on 14 of 34 passes for 179 yards. Junior running back Melvin Davis rushed for 52 yards on 13 carries for the Rainbow Warriors (2-4), who have lost their last three games.

San Diego State led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. Pumphrey accounted for both touchdowns with runs of 34 and 8 yards.

Hawaii cut into the deficit with a 1-yard touchdown run by Davis, but San Diego State led 21-7 at the break after Smith threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Eric Judge with 1:50 remaining in the second quarter.

Hawaii trimmed San Diego State’s lead to 21-14 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Wittek with 7:25 to go in the third quarter before the Aztecs extended their lead on a 4-yard run by Pumphrey with 13 minutes remaining in the game.