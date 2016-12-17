Pumphrey sets rushing mark in San Diego State romp

LAS VEGAS -- Donnel Pumphrey broke the NCAA's career rushing mark and freshman cornerback Ron Smith returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown to lead San Diego State to a 34-10 victory over Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday afternoon at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The 5-foot-9 Pumphrey, who gained minus-one yards on his first seven carries, finished with 115 yards on 19 attempts, including a 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that gave San Diego State its first lead 13-10.

Pumphrey winds up his career with 6,405 yards.

Seven plays later, Smith picked off Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. in the right flat and raced 54 yards up the left sideline to increase the Aztecs' lead to 20-10. It was San Diego State's third interception of the quarter.

Pumphrey broke former Wisconsin star Ron Dayne's career rushing record (6,397) on the Aztecs' next possession on a sweep around right end. He eluded Houston safety Khalil Williams in the backfield and picked up a key block from fullback Nick Bawden for a 15-yard gain that ended in the San Diego State bench, where he was mobbed by his teammates.

Pumphrey carried just one more time for three yards after that. The Aztecs (11-3) sealed the win on a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Christian Chapman to a wide-open wide receiver Curtis Anderson III with 8:58 remaining.

That score just one play after Ward was stopped for a three-yard loss by defensive tackle Noble Hall as the Cougars (9-4) gambled on fourth-and-1 on their own 31.

Freshman Juwan Washington's 7-yard touchdown run with 1:11 left ended the scoring and capped a run of 34 unanswered points by the Aztecs.

Pumphrey, who attended high school at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas, about 18 miles from Sam Boyd Stadium, entered the game needing 108 yards to break mark held by former Heisman Trophy winner Dayne (1996-99).

Dayne told the Wisconsin State Journal's "The Red Zone" podcast last month that he thought Pumphrey should have an asterisk placed by his name because the NCAA didn't count his bowl game rushing totals to his record.

The NCAA began counting bowl games toward regular season and career statistical totals in 2002, but it did not go back and add bowl totals for players who played before 2002. If it had, Dayne's total, counting bowl games, would be 7,125, including 200 yards in the 2000 Rose Bowl.

Dayne tweeted his congratulations to Pumphrey after his record run. "Congratulations young man GOAT #7125."

Ward, whose 2-yard touchdown run gave Houston a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, finished 25 of 34 for 229 yards but was sacked seven times to go along with four interceptions.

NOTES: Houston senior starting WR Chance Allen, who was second on the team with 56 receptions for 815 yards and a team-best six touchdown receptions, was suspended for the game for missing curfew. Sophomore Isaiah Johnson started in his place. ... Pumphrey's backup, junior Rashaad Penny, passed the 1,000-yard mark in the second quarter as the Aztecs became the first FBS team in NCAA history to have both a 2,000-yard (Pumphrey) and 1,000-yard rusher in the same season. ... Houston entered the game third in the NCAA in rush defense, allowing 97.9 yards per game.