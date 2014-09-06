Preview: San Diego State at North Carolina

No. 23 North Carolina looks to continue the momentum from its season-opening win when it hosts San DiegoState on Saturday. The Tar Heels’ offense appeared to be in midseasonform in the opener, racking up 56 points and 443 yards of totaloffense against Liberty. The Aztecs also looked very good in theiropener, rolling to a 38-7 rout of Northern Arizona.Both teams were extremelybalanced offensively in their opening wins. North Carolina rushed for208 yards while passing for 235, and San Diego State had 194yards on the ground and 205 through the air. Defensively, the TarHeels had their troubles against Liberty but forced three turnoversin the third quarter to help turn around the game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews. LINE:North Carolina -15

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (1-0): Witha younger team on the defensive side of the ball, coach RockyLong admits he can’t use as many exotic defenses as he did last year.Despite allowing only seven points against Northern Arizona, the Aztecsdid yield 312 yards of total offense, showing Long that his teamneeds to keep improving on that side of the ball. “We’re not nearlyas multiple as we were last year with all of those experienced guys,”Long told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “We don’t do as manyunorthodox things as we did last year. I say that, and on defense, we’re still a lot different than most teams.”

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (1-0): Coach Larry Fedora was coy with his choice at quarterback throughoutthe preseason, but after throwing for two touchdowns and rushing fortwo more, Marquise Williams appears to have the job under wraps.Mitch Trubisky played eight series in the Liberty game, but thejob is Williams’ to lose now as Fedora named him the starter for theforeseeable future, although Williams claims he’s known for a while. “Ifound out like two weeks ago, to be honest,” Williams said. “Ijust had to keep it under cover.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Aztecs QB Quinn Kaehler passedfor 205 yards in the win over Northern Arizona, his 13thstraight game over 200 yards - the longest streak by a SDSU playersince at least 1996.

2. After recording 20 takeawaysfor all of 2013, North Carolina forced six turnovers — fourfumbles, two interceptions — in the win over Liberty.

3. The Tar Heels ran 93 offensiveplays against Liberty, the most by a UNC team since 1994 (96 vs.Georgia Tech).

PREDICTION: North Carolina 31,San Diego State 21