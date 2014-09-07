North Carolina 31, San Diego State 27

No. 23 North Carolina 31, SanDiego State 27: Marquise Williams passed for 255 yards and two scoresas the host Tar Heels rallied in the fourth quarter to edge theAztecs.Williams was 20-of-29 and alsohad a team-high 63 yards rushing for North Carolina (2-0), whichtrailed by 10 in the fourth before storming back. Mack Hollinshad two catches for 110 yards, and Ryan Switzer had six catches for62 yards.

Quinn Kaehler was 23-of-39 for341 yards and a score for San Diego State (1-1) but threw threeinterceptions, including one with the Aztecs at the North Carolina 5 and less than a minute remaining in the game. Donnel Pumphrey rushed 17 times for 100 yards and two scores, and Eric Judge had three catches for 94 yards and atouchdown.

San Diego State looked like itwould score first, but Brian Walker returned an interception 100yards for a score less than five minutes into the second quarter. The Aztecs responded with two touchdowns — Kaehler to Judge for a56-yard score and Pumphrey’s 12-yard scoring run — in the next fourminutes to take the lead into halftime.

Pumphrey ran it in from the 3 to push the San Diego State lead to 14 early in the third, butWilliams had touchdown strikes of 11 and 91 yards around a Donny Hageman field goal to cut the lead to three. Hagemanupped it to six with a 40-yard field goal, but Elijah Hood ran it infrom 2 yards and Nick Weller kicked a 23-yarder to give the TarHeels the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Walker‘sinterception return tied the UNC school record for longest return,achieved twice, most recently in 1994 by Reggie Love. … The Aztecsoutgained the Tar Heels in total offense, 509-394. … Hollins‘91-yard touchdown reception was the third-longest pass play in TarHeels history.