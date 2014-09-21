(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Oregon State 28, San Diego State 7: Terron Ward and Storm Woods combined for 145 yards and four touchdowns on 33 touches, and Sean Mannion became the programs all-time leading passer as the host Beavers pulled away from the Aztecs.

Ward and Woods, co-starters at tailback in an offense that churned out 372 yards, ran inside and out while wearing down San Diego State (1-2), which took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before Oregon State (3-0) rattled off 28 consecutive points. Mannion, who topped Derek Anderson for career passing yards, completed 24-of-31 passes for 275 yards and excelled as a game manager for the Beavers, who had possession for 35:27.

Donnel Pumphrey ran for 89 yards and the opening score from two yards out on 17 carries, but San Diego State was forced to throw in the second half, and quarterback Quinn Kaehler struggled against a Pac-12 defense. Kaehler, who often was hurried out of the pocket and bothered by leg cramps, finished 14-of-26 for 106 yards and two interceptions.

The Ward-Woods combination was at its best on the Beavers last drive of the third quarter, which resulted in the back-breaking touchdown that made it 28-7. In an 11-play, 75-yard march that spanned 5:44, one of them touched the ball on nine plays, including a 17-yard reception by Ward and a 2-yard scoring run by Woods.

Ten different receivers caught passes for Oregon State - including Hunter Jarmon, who led the Beavers with five receptions for 76 yards. With 9:58 left in the third quarter, Jarmons 27-yard catch vaulted Mannion ahead of Anderson, the current quarterback of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers who threw for 11,249 yards from 2001-04.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mannion (11,340 career passing yards) and the Beavers will shoot for just the fourth 4-0 start in program history next Saturday, when they visit No. 21 USC. ¦ The Aztecs, a Mountain West program that had trouble keeping up despite mass substitutions on defense, were burned by nine penalties for 65 yards. ¦ Kaehler, a former walk-on, is 9-5 as a starter, and the Aztecs are 2-3 all-time versus Oregon State.