Penn State 37, San Diego State 21
September 26, 2015 / 11:38 PM / 2 years ago

Penn State 37, San Diego State 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Penn State received a breakout game from quarterback Christian Hackenberg and defensive tackle Austin Johnson contributed a big defensive play in a 37-21 win over San Diego State at State College, Pa.

Hackenberg threw for a season-high 296 yards on 21-of-35 passing and three touchdowns, and Johnson added an important fourth-quarter score on a 71-yard fumble recovery as the Nittany Lions (3-1) won their third straight game.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley had a 22-yard touchdown on a screen play in the first quarter to give the Nittany Lions a 7-0 lead, but San Diego State return man Rashaad Penny tied the score with a 100-yard runback on the ensuing kickoff.

Penny later picked up 55 yards on a jet sweep to set up quarterback Maxwell Smith’s 19-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mikah Holder that gave the Aztecs (1-3) a 14-13 lead early in the second quarter.

Hackenberg tossed a swing pass to Mark Allen for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 1:03 left in the half, and defensive tackle Anthony Zettel recovered a fumble by San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey on the next play from scrimmage. Penn State capitalized with an 11-yard touchdown strike from Hackenberg to Chris Godwin that made it 27-14 at the break.

The Aztecs cut into the lead when Pumphrey scored from a yard out with 8:11 left in the third quarter.

