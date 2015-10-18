San Diego State 30, San Jose State 7

Junior running back Donnel Pumphrey helped San Diego State maintain sole possession of first place in the Mountain West Conference’s West Division with a 30-7 victory over San Jose State on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in San Jose, Calif.

Pumphrey rushed for a season-high 152 yards on 20 carries for San Diego State (4-3, 3-0 Mountain West). Pumphrey also had three catches for 55 yards.

Senior quarterback Maxwell Smith completed 10 of 14 passes for 144 yards for the Aztecs. Junior quarterback Kenny Potter completed 14 of 24 passes for 113 yards with two interceptions for San Jose State (3-4, 2-2).

The Aztecs went up 7-0 on a 13-yard touchdown run by Pumphrey with 9:08 to go in the first quarter. They extended the lead to 14-0 on Smith’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Pumphrey early in the second.

The Spartans reduced the deficit when Potter scored on a 1-yard run with 4:40 to play in the first half, but the Aztecs led 17-7 at the break after Donny Hageman made a 31-yard field goal with 18 seconds to go.

San Diego State blew the game open in the third quarter, capitalizing on two turnovers to score 13 unanswered points.