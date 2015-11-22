EditorsNote: minor change in seventh graph

San Diego State rolls past UNLV

LAS VEGAS -- First-year UNLV coach Tony Sanchez has made trying to keep the top prospects from southern Nevada home a major emphasis of his recruiting.

San Diego State junior running back Donnel Pumphrey is a prime example why.

The 5-foot-9 Pumphrey, who starred at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas about 30 minutes from Sam Boyd Stadium but wasn’t heavily recruited by the Rebels, rushed for a game-high 139 yards and two touchdowns in a little over a half of action to lead San Diego State to a 52-14 Mountain West Conference victory over UNLV on Saturday night at Sam Boyd Stadium.

It was the seventh straight game that Pumphrey topped 100 yards and the eighth time this season.

“He’s been a great player for us for a couple years now,” San Diego State coach Rocky Long said. “We’re glad to have him. It’s always nice when you perform well in front of your home crowd.”

It was the seventh straight win for the Aztecs (8-3), who improved to 7-0 in the Mountain West, the first time in 93 seasons of football that San Diego State opened conference play 7-0.

“It’s a nice accomplishment, but we’ve got another one (vs. Nevada on Nov. 28),” Long said. “We’d like to be 8-0.”

The Aztecs had already clinched the West Division title before taking the field after Utah State defeated Nevada 31-27, eliminating the Wolf Pack (6-5, 4-3) from the race. Long said he wasn’t concerned about his team possibly having a letdown after learning the news.

“I believe that you get ready to play a game Monday through Friday, and Monday through Friday we had no idea that we’d be playing this game other than we’d have to win it in order to win the Western Division side of the bracket,” Long said. “I thought they were going to be ready to play no matter what happened.”

Senior quarterback Maxwell Smith completed 11-of-17 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a touchdown.

Junior cornerback Damontae Kazee returned a punt 66 yards for the Aztecs, who forced four UNLV turnovers to go with seven sacks.

“A huge part of it,” Sanchez said of his team’s turnover woes. “You’re playing against a good team, you’re playing the No. 1 team on your side of the conference, and you’re going to keep giving them 40-yard fields and 38-yard fields, you’re not going to win that game, and it’s going to get out of hand fast. And it did.”

San Diego State, which played backups for most of the second half, finished with 393 total yards, including 286 yards rushing.

UNLV sophomore Kurt Palandech completed 18-of-35 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns but was also intercepted twice. Sophomore wide receiver Kendal Keys caught a game-high eight passes for 76 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

It was the fifth loss in six games for the Rebels (3-8, 2-5).

The 52 points were the most scored in a road game for San Diego State since Oct. 4, 1969, when the Aztecs defeated San Jose State 55-21. It also was nine more points than San Diego State’s basketball team scored earlier in the day in a 49-43 loss at home to Arkansas-Little Rock.

“Tonight they got after us pretty good and whipped our tail,” Sanchez said. “They were a lot more physical than we were and it was pretty evident from start to finish. Disappointing.”

San Diego State took advantage of three UNLV turnovers and the running of Pumphrey to build a 31-0 halftime lead.

Pumphrey had 131 yards on 11 carries by halftime, including touchdown runs of 2 and 4 yards.

Fullback Dakota Gordon, who did an outstanding job of blocking, also added a 1-yard touchdown run and Smith had a 3-yarder that opened the scoring.

Senior Donny Hageman ended the half with a 29-yard field goal for the Aztecs, who had 191 yards rushing by halftime.

NOTES: The Aztecs will play Air Force, which clinched the Mountain Division title on Friday night with a 37-30 victory at Boise State, in the 2015 Sports Authority Mountain West Football Championship Game on Dec. 5. The higher-ranked team will host the game. ... UNLV freshman Lexington Thomas lost a fumble late in the first quarter, the first lost fumble by a Rebels running back in exactly two years covering a span of 653 carries dating to a Nov. 21, 2013, game at Air Force. ... Palandech made his third college start in place of senior Blake Decker, who was sidelined with ankle and hip injuries suffered a week earlier in a 49-35 loss at Colorado State.