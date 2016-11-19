Preview: San Diego State at Wyoming

Two of the top running backs in the country take center stage Saturday as No. 25 San Diego State visits Wyoming, which can earn a rematch against the Aztecs in the Mountain West championship game by winning its remaining two games. The surprising Cowboys put themselves in the precarious situation by losing 69-66 in triple overtime last Saturday at UNLV.

Wyoming junior Brian Hill ranks third in the country in rushing yards at 1,417 with 16 rushing touchdowns, while Aztecs senior Donnel Pumphrey leads the nation with 1,779 yards and sits 347 yards away from breaking the all-time NCAA rushing record held by Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne (6,397). Pumphrey turned in another stellar effort in last week’s 46-16 rout of Nevada as the Aztecs won their 17th straight conference game and clinched sole possession of the Mountain West Conference West Division title. San Diego State brings a six-game winning streak into Saturday’s contest against the Cowboys, who have caught the attention of Aztecs coach Rocky Long. “Wyoming is by far the best football team we have played to this point,” Long told reporters. “The motivation that they have is enormous. We’re going to play against a real good team that’s highly motivated and desperate to win. It’s going to be a very difficult situation.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: San Diego State -10

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West): The Aztecs have a wealth of riches at running back with a Heisman Trophy candidate in Pumphrey and an impressive backup in junior Rashaad Penny, who had 208 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Nevada. Expect the duo to receive a heavy workload against Wyoming after the Cowboys allowed 401 rushing yards against UNLV, but don’t overlook an improving passing game led by quarterback Christian Chapman. The Aztecs are just as tough on defense, where they lead the country with 19 interceptions and rank seventh nationally in scoring at 15.2 points per game.

ABOUT WYOMING (7-3, 5-1): Sophomore quarterback Josh Allen has spearheaded the Cowboys’ turnaround this season with 21 passing touchdowns while rushing for six more, but he struggled at times last week with two interceptions and a lost fumble. Receivers Tanner Gentry and Jake Maulhardt have combined to catch 14 touchdowns for the Cowboys, who lead the Mountain West in scoring at 38.9 points per game but face an uphill battle against the stingy Aztecs. The opportunistic defense is led by free safeties Marcus Epps (80 tackles) and Andrew Wingard, who leads the conference with 99 tackles.

1. Wyoming leads the all-time series 18-17, but the Aztecs have won the last two meetings.

2. Long owns a 10-3 career record against Wyoming, including a 2-1 record at San Diego State.

3. The Cowboys have won the turnover battle in eight of their 10 games.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 42, Wyoming 24