Air Force 37, San Jose State 16

Quarterback Nate Romine rushed for a team-high 116 yards and a touchdown before departing with a fourth-quarter leg injury as host Air Force posted a 37-16 win over visiting San Jose State at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs.

In the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams, fullback D.J. Johnson added 103 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries for the Falcons (2-0). It was the ninth straight home win for Air Force, which rolled up 428 rushing yards on 69 carries.

Tailback Tyler Ervin had 121 rushing yards, 28 receiving yards and scored both touchdowns for San Jose State (1-1), which was seeking its first 2-0 start since 1987. Quarterbacks Kenny Potter (7 of 15 for 52 yards, one down), a junior-college transfer making his first FBS start, and Joe Gray (11 of 18, 88 yards) both played, but both threw interceptions and neither was able to get the offense into any sort of a rhythm.

Air Force led 17-16 entering the fourth quarter, and cornerback Kalon Baker picked off a Potter pass that glanced off the hands of wide receiver Tim Crawley, putting the Falcons back in business at the San Jose State 34-yard line. Four plays later, Johnson rumbled 13 yards up the middle for a TD, but Drew Oehrle’s extra-point attempt sailed wide left, keeping the Spartans within 23-16.

However, the visitors, with Gray back under center, went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, and Romine opened Air Force’s next drive with a 45-yard first-down keeper to the San Jose State 21. Eight plays later Romine dove for the goal-line on a 2-yard scamper but was sandwiched by SJSU defenders with his right leg appearing to be twist awkwardly. He was helped off the field and onto a cart, being replaced by Karson Roberts.

Johnson scored on a 1-yard fourth-down plunge, and following a Weston Steelhammer interception, capped the ensuing Falcons possession with a 34-yard scoring rumble for the final margin.

Air Force came out flying with wide receiver Garrett Brown taking a triple-option pitch and racing 63 yards to the end zone 1:52 into the contest.