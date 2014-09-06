Preview: San Jose State at Auburn

Quarterback Nick Marshall will make his first start of the season for Auburn on Saturday at home against San Jose State, but the Tigers hope for a more complete defensive effort in their first non-conference game. While Marshall sat out the first half last Saturday against Arkansas for disciplinary reasons, Auburn had issues getting stops early in the season-opening 45-21 win. The Razorbacks had 151 rushing yards by halftime, forging a 21-21 tie, before the Tigers took control.

Jeremy Johnson threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the first half while filling in for Marshall, proving the fifth-ranked Tigers have a potent 1-2 punch that coach Gus Malzahn hopes to employ a bit more this year. “We’ve been saying for a long time that he’s a very talented quarterback,” Malzahn said of Johnson, a pocket passer who will now return to his backup role. The Spartans come to Jordan-Hare Stadium after opening their second season as a Mountain West Conference program with a 42-10 win over FCS-squad North Dakota.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Auburn -31

ABOUT THE SPARTANS (1-0): Senior quarterback Blake Jurich was nearly perfect in his opener, completing 22-of-25 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a touchdown run for San Jose State, which set a team record for accuracy (23-of-26 overall) in the rout. The Spartans, who have scored 156 points in their last three games dating to last season -- including an upset of a ranked Fresno State team -- are facing an SEC program for the first time since losing 48-3 at Alabama to begin the 2010 season.

ABOUT THE TIGERS (1-0): Marshall’s presence in the second half allowed Auburn to showcase the zone read it rode to the SEC crown last season, but Johnson’s air show in the first half allowed the league to get its first glimpse of highly touted newcomer D‘haquille “Duke” Williams. The junior college transfer finished with nine catches for 154 yards and a touchdown, including a 62-yard reception in the first quarter. The Razorbacks, softened by the passing attack in the first half and adjusting to Marshall’s presence in the second, saw the Tigers roll up 302 yards on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Auburn has scored at least 30 points in a school-record 11 straight games.

2. San Jose State has not started 2-0 since 1987.

3. This is the first meeting between the programs.

PREDICTION: Auburn 49, San Jose State 17