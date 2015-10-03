Preview: San Jose State at Auburn

Gus Malzahn was embraced by Auburn fans when he was brought back to be the head coach after helping the team to a national championship as the offensive coordinator, but that embrace may be growing cold. Malzahn will try to guide the stumbling Tigers to a win when they host San Jose State on Saturday.

Auburn suffered its second straight loss and fifth consecutive SEC loss dating back to last year when it failed to find the end zone in a 17-9 setback at home to Mississippi State last week, and offense is where Malzahn is looking for the most improvement. “We take great pride in scoring points around here and playing well on offense and we haven’t done that yet,” Malzahn told reporters. “There were times that we’ve done some good things, but we haven’t been consistent.” Sean White took over the starting quarterback spot from Jeremy Johnson before last week’s contest and is expected to keep that role going forward. The Spartans have given snaps to three different quarterbacks this season, but the more important position for the offense could be Tyler Ervin at running back.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Auburn -20

ABOUT SAN JOSE STATE (2-2): Ervin set a school record with 300 yards rushing in a 49-23 win over Fresno State last week and found the end zone three times on 42 carries. The senior is already up to 641 yards and nine touchdowns on the season and is helping out the passing game with 16 receptions. Ervin’s record-setting performance last week opened things up for quarterback Joe Gray, who responded by completing 20-of-23 passes for 252 yards and three scores.

ABOUT AUBURN (2-2): Johnson was supposed to be the quarterback to lead the Tigers back to a championship, but an inconsistent performance in the first three games led to a quick hook from Malzahn and a promotion for White. The redshirt freshman went 20-of-28 for 188 yards and an interception in his college debut, but Malzahn is not considering switching again. ”We really feel like (White’s) got a chance to be a very good quarterback in our system,” Malzahn told reporters. “We’re just going to take it like that.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ervin was limited to 10 yards on three carries in a 59-13 loss at Auburn last season.

2. Auburn RB Peyton Barber has rushed for at least 115 yards in three of the first four games.

3. The Tigers are winners of 27 straight home games against nonconference opponents.

PREDICTION: Auburn 41, San Jose State 17