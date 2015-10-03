Auburn 35, San Jose State 21

Its offense badly in need of a boost after consecutive losses, Auburn found it from sophomore running back Peyton Barber.

Rushing for all five of the Tigers’ touchdowns Saturday, Barber led them to a 35-21 non-conference win over San Jose State at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

Barber scored on runs of 2, 2, 5, 1 and 36 yards, the last coming with 4:43 left in the game, and finished with 147 yards on 28 attempts. His last score enabled Auburn (3-2) to win despite losing the statistical battle.

With running back Tyler Ervin rolling up 164 yards and a score on 27 carries, San Jose State (2-3) maintained possession for nearly 34 minutes and collected 406 yards to Auburn’s 342. But the Spartans coughed the ball up four times, three coming in the first half, and the mistakes were too much to overcome.

Quarterback Joe Gray completed 21 of 33 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown for San Jose State while running for a score, but also tossed two interceptions.

Tigers quarterback Sean White tried just 10 passes, completing six for 108 yards.