Preview: San Jose State at Minnesota

Minnesota will be limping into its non-conferencefinale Saturday against visiting San Jose State. Starting quarterback Mitch Leidner, wholeft last week’s loss to Texas Christian with what’s being called a turf-toeinjury, is the key health question mark for the Golden Gophers, but it’sfar from the only one. Tailback David Cobb and guard Zac Epping are battling anklesprains and, in all, five players have been lost to season-ending kneeinjuries.Leidner, who was already dealing with a MCLsprain, hurt his left foot early in the fourth quarter last week and wasreplaced by redshirt freshman Chris Streveler, who guided the Gophers to theironly score in the 30-7 road loss. Leidner will try to show he’s up to gamespeed in practice this week, but if he isn’t, Streveler will make his firstcareer start against the Spartans , who are playing in the Twin Cities for thesecond straight season. “(Leidnerwill have) to be cleared by the trainer,” Minnesota coach Jerry Kill said inhis Tuesday news conference. “I always tell the trainer (to decide if) can heplay full speed because this is a full-speed game.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Minnesota -8.5

ABOUT SAN JOSE STATE (1-1): With a bye last Saturday,the Spartans have had an extra week to prepare after opening the season with a homewin over FCS member North Dakota (42-10) and a road loss to SEC power Auburn(59-13). Compared to its banged-up host, San Jose State is positively healthy,getting last year’s leading rusher, Jarrod Lawson back from a two-gamesuspension this week along with the return of wide receiver Jabari Carr, who has playedsparingly due to a groin injury. Grad student Blake Jurich has takenover for the record-setting David Fales at quarterback and is off to a strongstart, completing 38-of-52 for 468 yards and a four TDs to lead the MountainWest Conference in passing efficiency.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (2-1): The Gophers opened theseason with home wins over FCS school Eastern Illinois (42-20) and MiddleTennessee (35-24) before seeing their 10-game non-conference win streak snapped last week. Cobb, who rushed for 1,202 yards last season, ripped off acareer-high 220 yards against Middle Tennessee but was limited to 44 yards on13 carries against TCU while dealing with the ankle issue. Defensively, theGophers have excelled at taking the ball away (5 interceptions, 3 fumblerecoveries) but have surrendered a combined 359 rushing yards over their lasttwo outings.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Gophers trampled the Spartans 43-24 a yearago in the Twin Cities, rushing for 353 yards, including a combined 276 and sixTDs from Cobb and Leidner, who was making his first career start.

2. Minnesota has come away with a touchdowns ineach of its seven trips into the red zone.

3. San Jose State is 2-6 all-time versus the BigTen with its last victory coming in 2002 against Illinois.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 35, San Jose State 24