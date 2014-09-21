(Updated: DELETES “in the contest” second sentence, second graph. CORRECTS misspelling of “including” first notebook item)

Minnesota 24, San Jose State 7: David Cobb rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns to lead the ground-oriented Golden Gophers to the home win over the mistake-prone Spartans.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Chris Streveler added 161 rushing yards and a TD in his first start replacing injured starter Mitch Leidner for Minnesota (3-1), which took advantage of five turnovers and two missed field goals by San Jose State (1-2). Streveler completed only one pass in seven attempts for seven yards and an interception, but Minnesota rushed for 380 yards on 58 attempts  the second straight season in which it topped the 350-yard mark in a home win over the Spartans.

Quarterback Blake Jurich was 14-of-29 for 161 yards with a touchdown, a pair of interceptions and a fumble for San Jose State, which had its lowest-scoring game since a 57-3 season-opening loss to Stanford in 2011. Tyler Winston caught nine passes for 94 yards and the Spartans lone TD while Jarrod Lawson rushed for 56 yards on 18 carries in his first game back from a two-game suspension.

The teams traded missed opportunities and turnovers in a scoreless third quarter before a lightning delay interrupted play for 63 minutes with 11:38 remaining in the contest. Minnesota, which overcame two turnovers and a season-high 10 penalties for 80 yards, put the game away on Cobbs 16-yard touchdown run with 3:21 remaining.

The Gophers started fast with defensive back Damarius Travis intercepting Jurich on the second play of the game, and Minnesota scored on each of its first two possessions to build a quick 10-0 lead. The Spartans trimmed the lead to 10-7 before the teams traded turnovers during the final 30 seconds of the second quarter deep in San Jose State territory, and Minnesota took advantage of Eric Murrays diving sideline interception to score on Strevelers 1-yard sneak on the final play of the half for a 17-7 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Jose State racked up a 625-78 passing-yards advantage against Minnesota in the last two seasons but was outscored 67-31 in the Gophers sweep, including a 43-24 loss a year ago. ¦ The win was Minnesotas ninth straight home victory over a non-conference opponent since suffering a 37-24 loss to FCS power North Dakota State in 2011. ¦ The Gophers are now 20-0 under coach Jerry Kill when leading or tied at halftime and 0-22 when trailing at the break.