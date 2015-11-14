Nevada 37, San Jose State 34 (OT)

Junior quarterback Tyler Stewart threw three touchdown passes, including a 11-yarder to junior tight end Jarred Gipson to win it in overtime, as Nevada became bowl eligible for the second straight season with a 37-34 victory on Saturday in Reno, Nev.

Sophomore running back James Butler rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown and senior running back Don Jackson added 84 yards on 25 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left in regulation to make it 31-31 as the Wolf Pack (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) rallied to defeat San Jose State for the seventh straight time.

San Jose State (4-6, 3-3) had a chance to win it at the end of regulation but Austin Lopez’s 51-yard field goal try was blocked by freshman defensive back Ahki Muhammad.

Lopez’s 35-yard field goal on the opening possession of overtime gave the Spartans a 34-31 lead, but Stewart, who completed 16 of 26 passes for 174 yards, hit a wide-open Gipson over the middle three plays later for the winner.

Junior quarterback Kenny Potter completed 15 of 23 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 116 yards on 19 carries for San Jose State.

Potter, who had thrown only five touchdown passes in seven games entering the contest, threw a 23-yard scoring pass to junior tight end Billy Freeman and a pair of 13-yard TD passes to junior wide receiver Tim Crawley -- the second with 11:21 remaining to give San Jose State a 28-24 lead.

Crawley also recovered Potter’s fumble in the end zone for San Jose State’s first touchdown.