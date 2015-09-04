San Jose State 43, New Hampshire 13

Running back Tyler Ervin rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns as San Jose State rolled to a 43-13 victory over New Hampshire in the season-opening contest for both teams at San Jose, Calif.

Quarterback Joe Gray was 16-for-20 for 253 yards and one touchdown as the Spartans racked up 707 yards of total offense. Tight end Billy Freeman caught a touchdown pass, wideout Tyler Winston had seven receptions for 76 yards, and backup quarterback Kenny Potter was 13-for-14 for 167 yards.

Running back Dalton Crossan scored on a 26-yard run for New Hampshire, which is ranked seventh in the FCS Coaches Poll. The Wildcats totaled just 186 yards on 51 plays and possessed the ball for 19 minutes, 24 seconds.

Ervin scored on runs of 2 and 30 yards in the opening quarter as San Jose State tallied 20 points. A 13-yard scamper by running back Thomas Tucker followed Crossan’s scoring dash as the Spartans held a 26-7 halftime lead.

San Jose State’s assault continued on Ervin’s 1-yard run with 6:44 left in the third quarter. Tucker added a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to make it 43-7 before New Hampshire running back Trevon Bryant scored on a 4-yard run.